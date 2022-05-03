Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 283,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $11,331,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

