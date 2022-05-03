KeyCorp Comments on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

NYSE FR opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

