Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.13 on Monday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $121.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

