Flushing Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FFIC opened at $21.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $654.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 143.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

