Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

NYSE FBHS opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.