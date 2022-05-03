Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

FB stock opened at $211.13 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.