Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.