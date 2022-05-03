Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

CHEF opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.