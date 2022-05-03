Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,098,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 115,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 334.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

