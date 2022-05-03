Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Entegris, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Entegris in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

ENTG opened at $115.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Entegris has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,735.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.