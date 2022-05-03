Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

CHD stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

