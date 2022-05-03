Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

COLM stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.73. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

