Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for EMCOR Group in a report released on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

EME stock opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $104.23 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,139,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,088,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

