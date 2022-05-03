Enphase Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $168.33 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.