DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.82.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $407.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.25. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.69, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.94.

DexCom shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $410,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $263,141,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 765.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354,319 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

