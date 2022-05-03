Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $219,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

