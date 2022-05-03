Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.70%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

NYSE:DFS opened at $113.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

