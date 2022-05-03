Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Issued By William Blair

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Friday, April 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EHC. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 106.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

