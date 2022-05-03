Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CNX opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $7,262,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.