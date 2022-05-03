ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Trading Up 0.8%

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

