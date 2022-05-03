AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.12 ($0.13). Approximately 77,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 351,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.93 ($0.12).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.70.
About AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L)
See Also
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.