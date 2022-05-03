AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.42 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.12 ($0.13). Approximately 77,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 351,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.93 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.70.

About AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

