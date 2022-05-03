Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) rose 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 1,073,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,050,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSC. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

