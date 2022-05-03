Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, Hemköp, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

