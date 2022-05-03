Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Expands By 37.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 663,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 455.7 days.

BAMXF stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $116.79.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.