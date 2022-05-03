Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY22 guidance at $2.35-$2.70 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,198,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.