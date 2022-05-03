Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.