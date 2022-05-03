Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NINE opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.53. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nine Energy Service stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

