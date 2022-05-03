BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of BCE by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after buying an additional 340,081 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.