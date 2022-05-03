Genpact (G) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.530-$2.710 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.53-2.71 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

