Booking (BKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $88 EPS for the current fiscal year and $120 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,192.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,195.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,327.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.48.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Booking by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

