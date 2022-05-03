Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:COLD opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.