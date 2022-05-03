Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

