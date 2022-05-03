Frontdoor (FTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Frontdoor to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Frontdoor has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,438 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

