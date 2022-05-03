Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $318.48 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $669.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.16.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Communications (CNSL)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.