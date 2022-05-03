Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $318.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $669.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 180,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

