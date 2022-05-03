CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.