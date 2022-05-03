Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $29.42, but opened at $30.17. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $906.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

