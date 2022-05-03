Head to Head Review: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) vs. Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MoneyLion and Far Peak Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.97 -$177.65 million N/A N/A Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A

Far Peak Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MoneyLion and Far Peak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.09%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65% Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -1.36%

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Far Peak Acquisition (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

