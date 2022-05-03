Head to Head Contrast: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) vs. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FAT Brands and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 2 3 0 2.33

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 123.00%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million 1.02 -$31.58 million N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.16 billion 0.18 -$50.00 million ($3.19) -4.05

FAT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.30% -38.63% -4.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 531 Red Robin restaurants, including 430 were company-owned and 101 were operated by franchisees in the United States and one Canadian province. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

