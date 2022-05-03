Critical Analysis: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A eHealth -19.39% -7.99% -5.64%

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and eHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 3.25 -$1.95 million N/A N/A eHealth $538.20 million 0.42 -$104.38 million ($4.58) -1.84

Tian Ruixiang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eHealth.

Risk and Volatility

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eHealth has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tian Ruixiang and eHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A eHealth 0 7 0 0 2.00

eHealth has a consensus target price of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tian Ruixiang beats eHealth on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company operates a marketplace that offers consumers a choice of insurance products, such as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual and family, small business, and other ancillary health insurance products from health insurance carriers. It markets health insurance plans through its websites, including eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance ecommerce technology that enables health insurance carriers to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising, and lead referral services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.