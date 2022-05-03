Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

ZYXI stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.90. Zynex has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

