Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

NYSE JBT opened at $120.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,471,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,397,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.