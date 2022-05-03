Brokers Set Expectations for Kirby Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kirby in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

KEX stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,455. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.