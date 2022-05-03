William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $120.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 272.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

