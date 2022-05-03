Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Euronav NV’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Euronav in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYSE EURN opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Euronav by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Euronav by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

