Markel Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $24.26 Per Share (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Markel in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the insurance provider will earn $24.26 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $20.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $21.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $27.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $22.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $23.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $92.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

MKL opened at $1,348.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,400.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Markel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

