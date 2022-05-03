KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,361 shares of company stock worth $2,721,411. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after buying an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 782.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

