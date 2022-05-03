National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.57.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$24.95 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.50 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$921.00 million and a PE ratio of 10.48.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.35 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

