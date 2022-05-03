LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

LMAT stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $957.33 million, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

