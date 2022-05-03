Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Boosted by Analyst

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.78%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,766 shares of company stock worth $511,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

