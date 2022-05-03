Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Limelight Networks in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $476.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

